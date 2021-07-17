Gates Fire Department urges caution as flood warnings pile up

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Several flood warnings covered the Rochester region Saturday. In response to ongoing flooding-related calls, the Gates Fire Department urges the community to use caution when dealing with extreme rain.

In the area of Howard Road in Gates, fire department officials are continuing to pump out home basements and clear off sewer grates to combat pilled up water.

Gates Fire Department Captain Thomas Minns said excess water trapped in basements can prove to be a major hazard.

“Water can be very serious, very dangerous,” Minns said. “If it’s more than a foot high, it can threaten utilities and more, there could be hazards of electric shock and things of that nature.”

Available access to a good-working pump on hand can be the difference of a minor clean-up and dealing with major flooding. Requesting help from a local fire department however, is the best solution to a flooding emergency.

“We advise people not to go down there if it gets that deep and we can hopefully come and help out in that situation,” Minns said.

Apart from home flooding, the Gates Fire Department worked on clearing trapped cars and blocked paths from roadways in the area Saturday.

Minns advises drivers to refrain from proceeding on flooded roads, as they can end up being stranded or experience mechanical car issues.

At the chance a driver does get stranded while traveling on a flooded roadway, the Gates Fire Department’s new ladder truck can help extract trapped people and provide life-saving tools.

“A lot of the times we find them trapped on top of their vehicle because they climb out,” Lieutenant Justin Lentillucci said. “Make sure you’re not trying to make a bad decision with your vehicle that you end up in a situation where we have to come help you out.”

Regardless of the type of flooding emergency, contacting local fire department officials for assistance should be the primary option.

As some Gates residents deal with multiple inches of pilled up water around sidewalks and local roadways, rain in Rochester continues to fall.