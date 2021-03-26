Gallery: Your storm photos from around the Rochester region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Quite the storm earlier Friday!

If you missed it, don’t worry, there’s more on the way. By late morning and into early afternoon winds will have the potential to gust up to 60 mph especially west of Rochester and east of Lake Erie.

These strong gusts have the potential to be damaging as they could knock over small or weaker trees, toss around unattended trash cans and lawn chairs, and even result in scattered power outages.

Best to be prepared just in case, so make sure you bring in any outdoor decor you may have brought out for the nice weather, and make sure cell phones and flashlights are charged and ready to go.

