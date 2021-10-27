Flooding in Rochester, Finger Lakes after record-breaking rainfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With an unofficial rain total of 1.76″ Tuesday, which was recorded around 9:30 p.m. while it was still raining, a 149-year-old record appears to be a thing of the past.
The previous daily record for October 26 in Rochester was 1.74″ set back in 1872. By Wednesday morning, the record was official.
With historic rain comes risk of flooding.
Part of Blossom Road, near Ellison Park, was still flooded out Wednesday morning as Irondequoit Creek flooded into the eastbound lane.
In areas east of Rochester, many had to deal with flooding into the evening hours.
In Clifton Springs, the Red Cross said it was focusing on the Crane Street area Tuesday evening. It said some residents of a four-story apartment building were being flooded out, and may need to seek alternate shelter.
News 8 crews also saw flooding around Bi-Centennial Park on Lake Street in Geneva.
If this amount of precipitation fell a few months from now, most of the region would have seen one or two feet of snow, with some areas closer to three.
