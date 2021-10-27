Flooding in Rochester, Finger Lakes after record-breaking rainfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With an unofficial rain total of 1.76″ Tuesday, which was recorded around 9:30 p.m. while it was still raining, a 149-year-old record appears to be a thing of the past.

The previous daily record for October 26 in Rochester was 1.74″ set back in 1872. By Wednesday morning, the record was official.

1872: Ulysses S. Grant is elected president, Susan B. Anthony votes for the first time, Rochester set a rainfall record.



2021: pic.twitter.com/VxtpoRl6xL — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) October 27, 2021

With historic rain comes risk of flooding.

Part of Blossom Road, near Ellison Park, was still flooded out Wednesday morning as Irondequoit Creek flooded into the eastbound lane.

Part of Blossom Rd near Ellison Park is flooded since the Irondequoit Creek is over flowing. It’s in the East bound lane @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FlZ4KfIvHL — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 27, 2021

Flooding remnants outside of Ellison Park from Irondequoit Creek after record-breaking rain last night @News_8 @JamesGilbertWX pic.twitter.com/qjOOa2MKMg — Carmella Boykin (@CarmellaB_TV) October 27, 2021

In areas east of Rochester, many had to deal with flooding into the evening hours.

Rob Szalay runs ‘Dork Forest Comics’ in Clifton Springs…he sent me this video of the famous sulphur creek absolutely overflowing there in the village. My family has lived there since ‘88… I’ve never seen it slam down through Main Street like this pic.twitter.com/xtcOypWsqW — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) October 27, 2021

In Clifton Springs, the Red Cross said it was focusing on the Crane Street area Tuesday evening. It said some residents of a four-story apartment building were being flooded out, and may need to seek alternate shelter.

This is Crane St in Clifton Springs. A whole section of the road completely flooded out. A local standing by here shared with me that some people living in the white building across the road had to evacuate earlier. @News_8 #flooding #cliftonsprings pic.twitter.com/GdBDgebysK — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) October 27, 2021

This is the worst I’ve seen all night. Crane St in Clifton Springs. Street pretty well cleared out at this hour – but the whole road is flooded for about a block or so. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/RTBjpqctq0 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) October 27, 2021

News 8 crews also saw flooding around Bi-Centennial Park on Lake Street in Geneva.

If this amount of precipitation fell a few months from now, most of the region would have seen one or two feet of snow, with some areas closer to three.

Just in case anyone was wondering, today's rain event would have been barrels of fun had it occurred in say, January. Assuming a standard 10:1 snow ratio (10" of snow for every 1" of liquid), most of us would have a good 1-2 feet of snow on the ground. Some closer to 3 feet. — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) October 27, 2021

