Flash Flood Warning in effect for Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Monroe County.

Neighboring Livingston and Wayne Counties are also impacted. NWS says the warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Radar indicates more than two inches of rain fell from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. just north of Victor.

Residents are encouraged to watch out for swelling creeks and streams as well as the potential for flooded roads.