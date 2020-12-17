Plows working hard for Rochester area’s first significant snow, Finger Lakes get the most

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — So far Rochester has received anywhere from two to three inches of snowfall in our first significant snowfall of the 2020 winter season.

Gates appears to have the highest snowfall total in Monroe County as of 5am Thursday morning. The Finger Lakes has received a much larger snowfall; Geneva as of midnight had 4″.

Since this is the first snowstorm of the season, drivers are still brushing off their winter driving skills.

Snowplows are currently making their way to clear and salt the roads. Transportation authorites are reminding you this morning to maintain a safe distance and slow down when your near a plow, and to not travel alongside a plow for an extended period of time.

And the safest place to drive is behind the plow where the road is clear and salted of course within a good distance.

Jordan Guerrein with the Monroe County Department of Transportation says that less driving can go a long to making sure the roads stay clear.

Heading to Gates to check out the snow conditions. Plow trucks already working it out this morning. #SnowStorm2020 pic.twitter.com/aOgah0Knz8 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 17, 2020

“Certainly with any winter storm, we ask people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” he said. “If you have to go out and get supplies, or you have an emergency, totally okay to go out, but we really ask people to stay home. This year, more people are staying home, so it’s been nice in that regard, but we really ask people to stay home during a storm because the less vehicles that are out on the highway and out on the roads, means that we can do our job more safely and more safely and efficiently, and ultimately start that cleanup process faster.”

Many plows out and about this morning! Stay safe! https://t.co/5h6AUThUzW — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 17, 2020

Meterologist Christine Gregory is tracking the snowfall in the Finger Lakes: