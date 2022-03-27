ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As heavy winds and snow bands continue through the night, all eyes will be on the roads as we wake up to head to work and school.

In temperatures like these, any snow that melts once it hits the ground could easily refreeze because of the wind-chill and that is what first responders are most concerned about as the night goes on. How heavy the wind might get?

After a brief stretch of warm weather giving Rochester a taste of spring, drivers were reminded winter is not done.

“We always have a gloomy March so we’re always waiting for the calm before the storm,” city resident Jordan Fergson said. “And we got the calm it was a nice, beautiful Thursday. But now we are all back in. It was like a little sneak preview of what we might get next month but it always rains in April too, so you never know what we are going to get in Rochester.”

“This is classic Rochester, and you don’t expect the snow to be gone until mid-late May,” Shira Winters of Rochester said. “Obviously, it is not as nice as the Spring weather we had. But hopefully, that will be back in a few days and that’s Rochester.”

Salt trucks and plows have been on standby throughout the day salting down roads as more snow comes.

First Responders like Gates Battalion Fire Chief Ron Poness are concerned about what the wind could do mixed with the snowfall.

“Our concern with that kind of wind and icing issue is mainly your bridges and overpasses,” Chief Poness explained. “Those tend to freeze quicker than some of the other road’s surfaces which cause slippery conditions. You also have issues with blinding driving snow. The 20-30 mph wind gusts that we are expecting will have an impact on some drivers.”

Those harsh elements can make simple distractions lead to deadly consequences. Authorities urge drivers to remember how to be cautious when driving through snowy weather.

“A lot of time its speed, a lot of time it’s distractions and again not practicing those good skills,” Chief Poness said. “Slow down, give yourself space between other vehicles. You will see somewhat of an uptick of call volume because quite frankly people do not use the right skills.”

The Winter Weather Advisory for our area began at 5:00 p.m. Sunday night and will continue until 11:00 am Monday morning.