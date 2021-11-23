First accumulating snowfall of the season arrives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Well, it had to happen eventually.

The Rochester region saw its first accumulating snowfall of the season overnight, as commuters woke up Tuesday needing that snow brush for the first time in months.

“Top three things: Always start with a snow brush and a scraper, because we know things are going to ice over, so you’re going to want to clear all that first,” Mark Mika, AAA of Western and Central New York, told News 8 Tuesday. “An extra warm jacket, just in case you’re stranded for an extended period of time in cold weather, you want to make sure you have a way to stay warm. A small shovel, or some sand, or grit that you can throw down just in case you get stuck on a surface that you can get yourself out of on your own.”

Yep, first #snow greeting most across Rochester this morning. Passed a car spun out on 490 this morning #takeitslow @News_8 @JamesGilbertWX has your forecast @CarmellaB_TV @jaygardner78 live updates on the roads pic.twitter.com/5sea2fxNOP — Mark Gruba (@MarkGruba) November 23, 2021

It was a far cry from a snowstorm, but parts of the area received the first real accumulating snow of the young season by Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect through 7 a.m. for Monroe and Wayne Counties due to overnight lake effect snow showers, which some were excited for.

Much of the area woke up to an inch or two of snowfall. If you live on the north and east side of Rochester, particularly along the famed 104 corridor into Wayne county, localized amounts could get into the 3-5″ range. That’s enough to shovel. Overall, this will be a very manageable snow, magnified largely by the fact it’s the first one of the season.

As drier air quickly works in, snow will taper from north to south Tuesday morning. We expect a quick transition to sunshine from there with Tuesday highs only getting into the middle 30s. We’ll warm into the middle 40s for Wednesday’s big travel day with more sunshine.

We could flirt with 50 Thanksgiving Thursday, but a few rain showers will work in late. From an impact standpoint, major travel issues will be avoided Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Colder air by Friday will set the stage for another round of lake effect snow for the region.

