Several feet of snow has already piled up across parts of WNY. Several more feet could be on the way.

First things first, the band of lake effect snow has lifted north of Orchard Park and weakened. That should spell a relatively quiet game before light snow works back into the region early Tuesday. From there, the band of lake effect snow should be allowed to re-energize as it flutters back into the general vicinity of Buffalo & Orchard Park. This band will again be capable of producing snowfall totals in excess of a foot, perhaps several feet where squalls persist through Thursday (snowfall from the map below runs only through Wednesday).

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE BILLS WIN & HOST THE CHIEFS SUNDAY: Thankfully, very little. While Orchard Park could again get socked with appreciable snowfall, current forecast expectations suggest a generally quieter weekend, especially Sunday. While there will almost certainly be more cleanup on tap for clearing additional snow from the stands, time appears to be on our side this go-around. If the Bills do win and go on to host the Chiefs Sunday evening, snow is out of the picture with just lingering cold to deal with.