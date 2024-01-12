ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With multiple recent high wind events across Western New York, and more downed trees than one could count, remaining vigilant about the trees on your property is as important as ever.

According to Andrew Scherdin, a certified arborist, and the owner of Flower City Tree, the best method is to start from the bottom up when checking your trees for damage.

“We like to start at the bottom and do a 360 view walk around your tree and check to see if any roots have been broken. If there’s any lean that you haven’t noticed before or any actual you know soil disturbance,” said Scherdin. “Step two is kind of we move up to the stem of the tree, the same thing 360 walk around. You’re looking for any cracks, any structural changes, any missing bark, any signs of animal activity. Because animal activity typically means decay in some part of the wood.”

Finally, you should do the same walk around for the canopy of the tree. Try to locate any broken branches or large limbs of the trees, and make note of them. If you do see broken limbs and branches, Scherdin says it’s best to not try to tackle removing them on your own.

“It’s important to enlist help from a professional like ourselves because once you have wind damage or storm damage it’s a completely different environment to work with, and if you’re not skilled it could be extremely unsafe for someone like a homeowner trying to tackle tasks themselves.”

All of these tips become increasingly important in the wake of our recent, more unusual wind events which featured strong winds from the southeast. Most high wind events normally are focused out of the west, these abnormally directed wind events might have led to more issues than normal.

“Typically here in Western New York, our prevailing winds are 80-85% of the time from the west. So trees environmentally grow to be stronger to be pushed on by the wind from the west. So when we experience a wind that’s not from the west, the root structure and branch development is not structurally as sound to be pushed on from the other direction,” said Scherdin.