Dog Walk Forecast: Finley – August 1, 2019

Let's face it. When we want to know how humid it is, we look at that humidity percentage and hope what we interpret makes sense. Well it doesn't! We can have 100% relative humidity (RH) and it's snowing like the dickens outside (whatever that means). We could have 40% relative humidity and it feels like the tropics. I'll get into why this is later, but first let's look at WHAT YOU SHOULD be using to judge the humidity of how it feels: The Dewpoint!

-------------------------------------------------