It’s a contest some of you might prefer we not be competitive in. Every year, cities with a population of at least 100,000 measure total snowfall against one another.

https://goldensnowglobe.com/current-top-10-snowiest-cities/

Buffalo is set to win the title of “snowiest city” with 97.4″ of snow. Rochester is currently in 3rd place with 87.0″. In New York, we often compare Rochester to Buffalo, Syracuse, Binghamton & Albany. Rochester is primed to finish in 2nd place with Binghamton sneaking in with the bronze trophy.

Most impressive this season is the lack of snowfall in Syracuse, a town that often wins this award. Syracuse is missing more snow compared to normal than Albany saw during the entire season!

While other parts of the United States often continue to receive late season snow in May, it is looking increasingly unlikely the New York standings will move much from here. While small amounts of measurable snowfall are not uncommon in May (we average only 0.1″), the pattern ahead does not offer much promise of wintry weather that could add measurable snow to these totals. Climatologically, as the days and weeks of May tick on by, the odds of measurable snow continue to drop substantially. While we certainly can’t rule out a second half of May surprise, probability tells us there’s a reasonable chance you’re looking at (roughly) the final numbers on the season.

Welcome to May! By the end of the month, we'll be enjoying average highs in the middle 70s and quarter to 9pm sunsets. Oh, and many Mays don't feature any measurable snowfall. But some do 😉 pic.twitter.com/kFwfEO7J0P — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 1, 2022

This will mark the 4th straight season Rochester has failed to receive at least 100″ of snow. That’s an impressive streak and we have to go back to the late 1980s to find the last time we’ve done that (we actually did it 5 straight seasons in the late 80s). Prior to the 80s, such streaks were more commonplace.

Much like last winter when Rochester only received 69.6″ of snow, La Nina appears to have played at least some role in hampering overall snowfall accumulations. As always, it’s important to point out we live in a part of the country with many microclimates and lake effect. Data above are for a single location at the Rochester Airport. Seasonal totals are likely to vary dramatically from location to location, but the Airport serves as the official measuring stick by which these data are calculated.

Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil