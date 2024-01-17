ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills battle the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the AFC Championship game, hopefully on their way to the Super Bowl. It’s going to be another bitter cold game with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits to below zero.

It looks there there will be snow showers around the region throughout the week and into Saturday, but the threat for snow drops going into Sunday as drier air takes over.



Orchard Park has recorded several feet of snow over the past few weeks and will have to find a place for all the snow that has fallen that doesn’t include the parking lot.