Afternoon flooding in Albion and parts of Orleans County Monday

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — The heat was a major headline on Monday, and then came rain in some parts.

It wasn’t a major issue in close to downtoad Rochester, but in Albion, in Orleans County, residents saw a significant amount of rain.

Neighbors along Beardsley Creek, north of Albion, dealt with flooding in their backyards.

“It started round noontime and really just poured and poured and poured,” Resident Phil Mckenna said. “Just three or four miles from here, they weren’t getting any rain, I talked to a friend of mine on the phone. Beardsley Creek began to swell and swell and swell.