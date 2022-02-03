Our current ongoing snowstorm has the same set of Winter Storm Warnings taking place that our first storm had back on January 17th. Similar totals are expected in the end, but a different flavor of impacts will unfold. Let’s break it all down.

Some people are saying this snow has already created very poor road conditions, while others are getting by with a breeze. “Classic Western New York snow,” is what some are saying. Why the different set of views? It’s all about perspective. It would be easy to call this an all around “bad snowstorm” if we already had 6 inches of snow on the ground and plows couldn’t keep up, but the impacts of today’s snow are different because of a few differing factors.

The duration of the snowstorm Lower snowfall rates at the onset Different snow ratios

With all of these factors in mind, we can answer these key questions when dissecting any incoming storm:

How much snow are we expecting? How long will the snow last? How will this impact the region?

For perspective, the first snowstorm we had this season brought most of the region anywhere from 6 to 12”+ of snow. The daily recorded snowfall for Rochester that day was 10.4″ which broke the previous record of 9.5” set back in 1958.

Two snow storms, Different flavors

Today’s snowstorm is similar in that we’ll likely end up with about 8-12”+ on the ground by the event’s end. The difference is that it’ll take longer for the snow to pile up. The flakes are tiny, and it’s falling at a much slower rate than the previous burst of snow did in the first storm. It’s also less likely we’ll break the daily snowfall record of 13.7″ because of the long duration nature of the event. This doesn’t mean roads won’t get messy, and we expect side roads especially to be problematic through the overnight Thursday as snow starts to pick up, but it’s a slightly more manageable type of snow.

Plus, it’s not getting help from the moisture laden Atlantic ocean to produce a more efficient snow with higher rates that fall all at once. Speaking of moisture, what else affects how much snow we get besides the duration?

Snow Ratios

Higher snow ratios mean the snow is light and fluffy, and this quality can inflate totals if there isn’t too much wind to blow it around. We see this often with lake effect snow.

Having lower snow ratios mean there’s more moisture content in the flakes. This makes for that clingy type of snow that’s much more difficult to shovel and clear from your windshield. This is however, a good snowball and snowman making snow. Kiddos who have the day off will benefit from this with any outdoor winter activities they may partake in.

All of these factors come together to form differing impacts on roadways, sidewalks, driving conditions, and in the end determines what kind of help we need in order to remove the snow. It doesn’t take too much snow for accidents to happen, which is why we do our best to prepare you for every and any event that comes our way.

Not all snow is created equal, and neither is each storm system. This makes forecasting the weather every day all that much more fun and exciting.

For the latest look and track of our second snowstorm of the season, click HERE.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory