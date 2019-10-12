10/12 Fall Foliage Report

The leaves are changing and changing quickly. While some trees have not yet gotten the hint, others are well on their way to the vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges that we all know and love come fall. Here is the latest report:

While Monroe County and much of the Finger Lakes continues to slowly turn and sit at about 20 percent, the Southern Tier color is peaking as well as the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Trees always have the color in them. When they are revealed comes down to timing and weather. As the days get shorter and the sun gets lower in the sky, the trees are not as efficient as absorbing sun and the chlorophyll breaks down. This is also assisted by cold overnight lows. This leaves room for the brighter colors caused by the other chemicals within the leaf that result in those reds, oranges, and yellows. The vibrant aspect of leaves often has to do with the amount of moisture available. Of course wind plays a factor too as we can lose the leaves faster if there are strong winds!

-Meteorologist James Gilbert