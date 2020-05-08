1  of  76
WEATHER WORKSHOP: It’s a solid…it’s a liquid…it’s Oobleck!

Weather Workshops
I have to admit, this science project was more fun than we expected! We all know how most liquids behave. Water can change phase from solid to liquid, but only when the temperature changes. Non Newtonian fluids are substances that can behave as both a liquid and a solid depending on the amount of force or stress you exert. With a little corn starch and water, you can make your own non-Newtonian fluid, commonly called “Oobleck”. In the video above, we show you how this mystery substance can go from hard solid to runny liquid in the palm of your hand.

WARNING: It gets messy, so best to play with it outdoors!

