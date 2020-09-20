Weather Workshop: Homemade lava lamp

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – If the weather outside is too cool, or you’re just looking for a fun science lesson for the kids, try this!

. . .

In the video clip above Meteorologist Christine Gregory shows how you can make your very own homemade lava lamp! Teach your kids about density with this fun, bubbly, and colorful show!

Here’s what you need:

2 translucent cups

1 cup of cooking oil

1 cup of water

food coloring

1 alka-seltzer tablet

Check out what your lava lamp experiment could look like below:

Fun for both kids and adults to enjoy!

Want to share your homemade lava lamp? Send me your pictures on social media @WxChristineG or email me: cgregory@nexstar.tv