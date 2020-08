QUESTION: Do you think you can get a water balloon inside a plastic bottle? Give it a try!

Air may be invisible, but it is a gas that a simple experiment can show how powerful it can be. It exerts pressure, has a density, can insulate, and dictates our weather. With a good understanding of how air works, you should be able to do this experiment. You’ll just need a few household items to get started.

A few bottles A balloon (or several) Scissors Water

Most importantly, have fun!