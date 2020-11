ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – In this weather experiment, all you need is some water and a bit of sodium polyacrylate! It is the material used to rapidly absorb water in …. Yup, diapers! It and can make for some interesting and unusual experiments.

Simply search online for sodium polyacrylate in any online general store and you are likely to find it. The substance is non-toxic and biodegradable. Just watch out because it can become very sticky!