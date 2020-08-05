Weather Workshop: A chemistry classic – Baking soda and vinegar

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – One of the easiest chemical reactions you can do at home to get an ‘explosion’ is to mix together vinegar and baking soda.

Vinegar Baking Soda Zip-Lock bag Paper Towel

Simply add about a half cup of vinegar in your zip lock bag, wrap some baking soda in a paper towel, then drop it into the bag, seal it, and wait. Voila! A chemical reaction.

Baking Soda is a base that contains sodium, hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide. Vinegar is a mix of acetic acid and water. When these two mixtures meet in the water aspect of vinegar, sodium and hydrogen bond with a hydrogen in vinegar to make water (H2O). The sodium joins with the acetate ion to make a salt, sodium acetate. The carbon dioxide molecule is free to go as a gas and expands. This is what brings the exploding effect.

Be careful! just like a can or bottle of soda, this can explode to shoot projectiles.