Upwelling Defined: Lake Ontario water temperatures going through major changes

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Lake Ontario averages about 286ft of depth, making it the second deepest Great Lake behind Lake Superior at 483 feet deep. This allows for a large variance in temperature in certain regions as well as certain depths. Compare this to the shallow Lake Erie where depth is only about 62 feet.

Water temperature averages lag behind air temperature averages by about a month.

During summer the water is heated most at the surface, making the top layer the warmest. Light and heat slowly dissipates the deeper you go, so colder air can be found further down. Surface winds move the water around and can force some of the cold water deep in the lake toward the surface. Under an offshore, north wind where the air blows from south to north, The warmer air at the surface near the shoreline will be blown further out onto the lake and the deeper, cooler water will emerge at the surface. This is upwelling.

The Lake Ontario water temperature near the Monroe County Water Treatment Plant in Greece can vary significantly and is measured by the NWS. Located 1500 feet out and 35 feet down, the temperature probe may not give a great representation of how warm the water is at the beach, but it’s a start. Upwelling can occur at this station and temperatures can go from the 70s quickly down into the 30s. Below is an example of surface temperatures over the eastern half of Lake Ontario after what has been a warm July so far.

Upwelling can have major impacts on weather on a very large scale. The El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) can have a dramatic effect on weather patterns across a good portion of the United States and other regions around the Pacific Ocean. While it does change jet stream patterns, below are two examples of how it impacts Australia. The climate signal and impact of ENSO changes is weaker in the Northeast and Great Lakes.

During an El Nino year, only weak upwelling occurs and that can pull storms off the shores of Australia, creating a drought.