Static Electricity defined: An experiment to bend water

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Here is an easy experiment with static electricity. All you need is a plastic coat hanger, a towel, and a small stream of water.

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Take the towel and forcefully rub the bottom straight part of the coat hanger. The friction between the coat hanger and towel creates a negative charge on the plastic hanger.
  2. From this point, start a thin stream of water from your sink.
  3. Take the coat hanger and slowly move it toward the stream of water and watch it bend toward the coat hanger. The water has a neutral charge, so when it feels a lack of positive charges near the hanger (because the hanger has so many “extra” negative charges) the water drifts toward the hangar to equal out the electrical field.

Static electricity is the lopsided charge created from friction between two objects. Another example would be an elastic balloon that can gain a negative charge on its surface from friction of rubbing it on your hair. It can then attract the positive charge of your hair and that ends up lifting your hair toward the balloon!

-Meteorologist James Gilbert

