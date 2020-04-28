Soil Moisture explained: A key factor in flood forecasts

Live Now
URMC doctors on mental health during isolation

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Soil moisture is critically important when it comes to flood situations. A fully saturated water table (the area above bedrock) can mean ingredients for flooding if future rain has nowhere to drain. While there are different meanings for different disciplines, soil moisture generally means the amount of water between soil particles. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, surface soil moisture is within the top 10 cm of the surface.

Monthly Soil Moisture Percentile
This is from the Climate Data Center, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

While 100% would be a fully saturated soil, Western New York is at about 90% or higher in March of 2020. Data can be found here.

ANALYSIS

Higher soil moisture will increase risk of flooding when rain is in the forecast. An increase in soil moisture often occurs in spring as snowmelt drains into the ground. This can set the stage for potential flooding. Rainwater will flow into creeks and steams and putting those that live in flood plains more at risk than others. While these areas may be most at risk due to flooding, it is considered a rule of thumb for meteorologists to consider that no home is floodproof.

There are a few different ways to measure soil moisture. The first is more laborous, but a good practice for measuring and calculation.

  1. Collect a small sample of soil in an oven safe container (make sure to weigh the container before adding soil)
  2. Calculate the weight of the wet soil sample
  3. Put the soil sample in the oven set at 200°F overnight
  4. Weigh the dry soil sample
  5. Subtract the two to get the amount of moisture lost.
  6. Divide this value by the wet soil sample, x100%, and you have soil moisture

While the above method is most accurate, there are soil moisture meters available that can be good tools for potted plants.

