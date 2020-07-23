Severe Thunderstorm Defined: What makes a storm “severe?”

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Thunderstorms come in all shapes and sizes with no one storm exactly the same. They can take on varying degrees of strength depending on the environment they’re in.

If a thunderstorm becomes strong enough it can be considered to be severe, but what sets apart a normal run of the mill thunderstorm from a severe thunderstorm? First, let’s briefly discuss how a thunderstorm forms.

All storms are born from a process known as convection. When the ground heats up enough the air above it will rise. As long as this air stays warmer than the surrounding air, it will continue to rise high into the atmosphere. We call this concept instability. The more instability the air has, the more likely this air will continue rising. As the air rises, it cools and condenses into tiny water droplets that form a cloud. Once the cloud has cooled and condensed, and the rising air gets to the point where the water droplets are too heavy to be supported within the cloud, they fall to the ground. The stronger the rising motion, the stronger and heavier the shower can be. Rain showers that become strong enough will ultimately produce hail and lightning. That huge booming noise you hear called thunder is a product of lightning, so a storm that produces lightning is by no surprise called a thunderstorm.

Now that we’ve defined what a thunderstorm is, let’s define a severe thunderstorm.

A severe thunderstorm is a particularly strong thunderstorm that produces at least 1 out of the 3 following listed criteria:

Hail 1.0” or greater in diameter

Wind gusts equal to 58 mph or greater

A tornado

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued on a storm when one of the above criteria is observed to be occurring with that storm based on radar or real time observations.

Note: A severe thunderstorm does NOT have to be producing all 3 of these phenomena to be considered severe, but it is more than possible for it to happen in particularly strong severe thunderstorms.

Watch VS. Warning

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued for the following areas as conditions are favorable for strong to severe thunderstorm development over the course of the afternoon and into the evening. pic.twitter.com/MtAAwISfDP — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) July 16, 2020

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms within the next . The ingredients are there, and this means it’s time to PREPARE.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of northwestern Monroe county for 60 mph wind gusts and potential hail less than .75 inches. Take cover indoors as this storm has potentially damaging winds and torrential rainfall occurring. pic.twitter.com/WvgVCsxWWL — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) July 16, 2020

A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING is issued when the severe thunderstorm is happening. This means it’s time to ACT.

Cupcake analogy courtesy of Brad Panovich

Remember, even if a storm isn’t warned by the National Weather Service doesn’t mean it doesn’t have the potential to be dangerous or cause significant damage. A severe thunderstorm can also take place even when a watch hasn’t been issued for the area.

With all that criteria in mind, severe thunderstorms that produce hail that size and wind that strong can be damaging to life and property. Hail over an inch in size is enough to damage the roofs of homes, cars, and property. Gusty winds over 50 mph can break off large branches of trees, or even knock them over.

Severe thunderstorms can also produce heavy, flooding rains and frequent lightning. It’s important to know that lightning is NOT part of the severe criteria, and can occur in any thunderstorm. This is why even when a storm isn’t considered to be severe, you should remember that when thunder roars go indoors. We don’t just say it because it rhymes, but because it could potentially save your life.