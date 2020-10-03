Rainbow Defined: How nature’s colorful display is formed

Above photo taken by Dave Reilly in Perinton, NY

Those beautiful and colorful arcs in the sky you see after it rains are known as rainbows. Have you ever wondered how they form?

Rainbows are quite literally, bows of light that show all the colors on the visible light spectrum (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.) You can easily remember the order in which the colors appear on the rainbow by remembering this acronym: “ROY G. BIV” with each letter representing the first letter of each color in order of appearance.

What makes a rainbow?

The splash of color and alignment of this phenomenon is created by a process called refraction, which is the dispersion, or scattering of light. It’s the result of both light from the sun and just the right atmospheric conditions.

As sunlight enters the inside of a raindrop the light slows down and bends, or refracts as it travels from the lighter air to denser water. As the light is reflected off the inside of the droplet it separates into different wavelengths of color, so when the light exits the drop it creates the rainbow!

You can only see a rainbow when sunlight is shining from behind the source of rain as they are shown on the opposite side of the sky away from the sun. So when trying to find a rainbow, locate the sun and turn around a full 180 degrees. (See the photo above).

You can spot rainbows usually during or immediately following a rain shower or storm.

How do you get a double rainbow?

You can get a double rainbow when the light passing through the rain drop is refracted or reflected TWICE inside of the droplet. The first rainbow is reflected at a 42° angle while the second one is formed at a 50° angle, which is why the second rainbow appears higher in the sky from the first one. The secondary rainbow that forms always shows the colors in reverse order. (See the second rainbow in the tweeted image above).

Rainbow Fun Facts:

Rainbows are actually full circles, but we only see half of the circle from our view at the ground. When viewing a rainbow from up in the sky like from a plane, you can see the entire rainbow in its full arc glory!

“Moonbow” rainbows form as moonlight reflects through a raindrop

Rainbows appear higher in the sky when the sun is lower in the sky

You can’t touch a rainbow as it doesn’t have any physical characteristics

Rainbows can be seen in other weather phenomenons such as mist, fog and dew

Rainbows are known for being symbols of peace, harmony and hope