Lightning defined: Mother Nature’s shock

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Lightning may be the most recognizable of all weather phenomena. A flashing bolt of lightning and the subsequent rumble of thunder can be seen or heard from miles away and can rattle buildings, start forest fires, and even be fatal. Every year about 300 people are struck by lightning in the United States (according to the NWS) and 40-50 of those people die with many others with lifelong disabilities.

Lightning is most commonly found in thunderstorms (hense the name) but can also be found in lake-effect snow bands, or heavy snow (aka thundersnow). Lightning has even been detected in volcanoes, wildfires, and open air. The strike is very similar to a massive version of what happens when you get a small shock from touching an electrified surface, like a metal door knob. It is essentially a sudden discharge of electricity that happens in two ways, either cloud-to-cloud or cloud-to-ground.

HOW LIGHTNING WORKS

As a thunderstorm develops, there is an increase in activity within the cloud and many different types of molecules start to run into each other. This happens as updrafts and downdrafts form within the storm. From supercooled water droplets to ice particles to hail, as these particles constantly run into each other and change the polarization of each other, generally pushing positive charges toward the top of the cloud and negative charges toward the bottom of the cloud. The NWS describes the phenomenon well here:

Meanwhile, downdrafts transport hail and ice from the frozen upper regions of the storm. When these collide, the water droplets freeze and release heat. This heat in turn keeps the surface of the hail and ice slightly warmer than its surrounding environment, and a “soft hail”, or “graupel” forms. When this graupel collides with additional water droplets and ice particles, a critical phenomenon occurs: Electrons are sheared off of the ascending particles and collect on the descending particles. Because electrons carry a negative charge, the result is a storm cloud with a negatively charged base and a positively charged top.

As these gather, a lightning strike can occur within the cloud. If the negative charge at the base of the cloud gets strong enough, a discharge between the cloud and the ground (that has a neutral charge, but plenty of positive charges to electrify) will create a cloud-to-ground lightning strike.

It takes a massive amount of energy for a lightning to strike. Just like air is an insulator between a double pane, it insulates the cloud and the ground. That prevents any strike from happening until there is a significant build up of charges. The first channel of negative charges that comes down from the cloud is called a stepped leader. The positive charge from the surface reaches out toward the leader with a streamer. When they meet, the electrical transfer is the lightning bolt that we see.

Lightning creates thunder based on the temperature difference between the bolt and surrounding air. The rapid change in temperature makes the air rapidly expand and that creates a sound, like a crackle that can be heard from miles away.

NEGATIVE STRIKES

About 95% of strikes are negative to positive. A few strikes though are positive strikes. While this only acounts for the remaining 5%, these can be some of the most deadly. They originate from the anvil (top of a thunderstorm) of often very strong thunderstorms that have a significant amount of positively charged ions somewhere within the anvil. Remember that the anvil can stretch horizontally miles away from a storm.

A positive lightning strike can be more dangerous as it forms often miles away from the actual thunderstorm. It is also more common of a dissipating thunderstorm and is more commonly known to be the cause of forest fires and power line damage.

These positive strikes have to travel through a much larger insulation layer, so there has to be a significantly stronger separation of charges. According to the NWS, these can be 10x stronger than a negative strike, as much as a billion volts.

It may be cliche, but the common saying among meteorologists is that “When lightning roars, head indoors”. Making sure that you are in either a solid structure or a car is critical to prevent being struck by lightning. Here are some ways to stay safe if you hear thunder. If you are in a large field, stay away from isolated large trees or poles. When you get inside, keep away from electrical equipment and plumbing.

QUICK FACTS