Lake Shore Flood Warning Defined: A new normal for the shores of Lake Ontario

Ever since 2017, the Lake Shore Flood Warning has been commonplace for shoreline communities of Lake Ontario. These warnings are preceded by Lake Shore Flood Watches that are issued in anticipation of flooding and erosion. All of these are issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Buffalo that covers areas from the shorelines in Erie County up to Jefferson County covering the Thousand Islands region.

This is what a typical Lake Shore Flood Warning text would look like when issued from the NWS Buffalo office.

The first ingredient is high water levels. All the Great Lakes flow into Lake Ontario and while outflows into the St. Lawrence River are regulated by the International Joint Commission’s Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, inflows are not regulated and cannot be controlled. This can result in water flowing into Lake Ontario that cannot be matched by outflow and high waters (like in 2017 & 2019) are a result.

Remember that water level is measured by the height above sea level (elevation), not depth. Height of Lake Ontario averages about 243 feet and ranges from 241 ft at extreme low levels and nearly 249 ft at extreme high levels. Damage from high levels starts to be a major concern above 247 feet. THe water levels are measured in large part by the IJC in collaboration with the US army corps of engineers and live data is publicly available here.

The second ingredient is strong winds. Once winds start to gust over 20 mph, wave action will increase on Lake Ontario and that will bring the threat for erosion and shoreline flooding. Just like any body of water, when a force is pushing in one direction, the water will flow toward that direction and levels will increase.

Graphic courtesy NOAA.

This combines with wave action that can crest 10-15 feet or higher during high wind events. The wave action in combination with high water levels can flood coastal homes and erode land that eventually flows into the body of water. That sediment can be beneficial in certain situations but also harmful if too much is released or if the contents are harmful to the environment.

A Westerly wind flow will have most impacts across Oswego County and points north along Lake Ontario. There may also be impacts on the eastern coast of Lake Erie. A more northerly wind will likely have impacts from Niagara County into Wayne County.