Hurricane defined: One of nature’s most powerful storms

Hurricanes are arguably one of the most familiar types of weather systems with its universally recognized look, known for its spinning nature and definitive “eye” at the center. They are known generically as tropical cyclones, only hurricanes are stronger. They’re essentially the same thing except one produces faster winds than the other.

These well organized low pressure systems are one of nature’s most powerful storms, and are known to produce heavy winds, flooding rains, storm surge, and catastrophic damage to places all around the world.

Hurricanes are named based on a six-year rotating list that is updated and maintained by the World Meteorological Organization. You can find the most recent list here.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially goes from June 1st – November 30th, although hurricanes can, and do occur outside of these defined dates.

Did you know that the category of a hurricane depends on the storm’s sustained wind speeds? Let’s take a look:

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale was created by Bob Simpson to help describe the potential damage done to buildings based on the intensity of the storm at the time of impact. The scale places hurricanes on a 5 category scale. A tropical cyclone officially becomes a hurricane once it reaches wind speeds of 74 mph. A tropical depression is the weakest form of tropical cyclone. Take a look at the scale above to determine how these storms are classified.

Hurricane Formation

All tropical cyclones, typhoons, and hurricanes form the same way; starting out as small, tropical disturbances known as “tropical waves” that form over warm, ocean waters. In order for these areas of storms to strengthen they need the following conditions to come together:

Warm ocean waters around 80°F (~27°C) or above Very little vertical wind shear Moist mid-levels of the atmosphere Must be far enough away from the equator to spin (due to the Coriolis effect)

Wind shear is very destructive to a tropical system. If you have winds in the vertical moving too fast, or in opposite directions it can prevent convection to organize itself enough to become a tropical system, and is what sets these storms apart from just ordinary clusters of thunderstorms

Hurricanes and tropical systems get their energy and fuel to thrive from tropical, moist air masses found over such warm environments. Our equator is the part of the world that receives the most direct sunlight, and therefore is the warmest place to be and where you get the most tropical development. So, climatologically speaking, this is where the conditions above are the most prevalent.

Hurricane vs. Typhoon

The only difference between a hurricane and a typhoon is the location the storm forms in… that’s it! In the Atlantic basin, the term “hurricane” is used to describe systems that form over the Atlantic ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico. Less frequently, hurricanes will also form over the eastern north pacific and central north pacific oceans, while the northwest pacific ocean describes them as “typhoons.” In other parts of the world such as the south pacific and Indian ocean they describe every tropical disturbance as a tropical storm no matter what the wind speeds are.

Photo courtesy of redcross.org

Anatomy of a Hurricane

Eye Eye-wall Outer Rain Bands

Hurricanes can vary in size, but are typically around 300 miles wide. The “eye” of the hurricane is a calm, clear area where air sinks, creating an area of quiet and blue sky as the outer bands of convection spill out the heaviest impacts. The eye can be up to 20-40 miles wide.

The eye-wall is vastly different than the eye itself. It’s a well organized band of convection, or ring surrounding the eye where some of the strongest winds are located. Depending on how defined or circular the eye-wall is often times indicate the storm’s strength; a more defined eye meaning a stronger storm.

The hurricane’s outer rain bands contain dense bands of thunderstorms home to tropical and hurricanes force winds. These bands range from a few miles to tens of miles wide, and 50-300 miles long.

Fun Facts:

Did you know hurricanes can spin up tornadoes?

The right side of the hurricane typically has the strongest winds due to the added motion of the storm itself and sustained winds within the storm

Did you know that the biggest threat form a hurricane is actually water, not the wind? The strong tropical winds in a hurricane can be very damaging, but it’s the wind creating deadly storm surges of ocean water that create some of the biggest issues.

Did you know that all low pressure systems, including tropical systems and hurricanes rotate counterclockwise north of the equator, but clockwise south of the equator? This is also due to the Coriolis effect.

Size does not indicate strength! One of the more stronger hurricanes on record was actually relatively small in size.

Check out an interactive hurricane tracker here:

Always remember that every storm is different than the other, and can have vastly different amounts of damage associated with them based on placement, strength, and location of impact.