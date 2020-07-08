Heat Stroke Defined: The silent weather killer

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Everyone handles heat differently. The most vulnerable to extreme heat are the very young and elderly. While heat may not make headlines as much as hurricanes or tornadoes, it is much more deadly. Note in the bar graph below that the 30 year average for heat is significantly higher than any other weather related fatality.

To gauge the heat, we follow the heat index to help guide how our body actually feels during these extreme heat events.

Drinking plenty of water, remaining in the shade, avoiding the hottest part of the day (11a-4p) and seeking AC during extreme heat can all help prevent heat illness. The items below, according to the CDC, are all precursors that may make heat stroke more likely in an individual when exposed to extreme heat and humidity.

Obesity

Fever

Dehydration

Prescription Drug Use

Heart Disease

Mental Illness

Poor Circulation

Sunburn

Alcohol Use One of the most common places of a heat related death is a car. In 2019, 51 young children died from heat stroke in a vehicle.

WARNING SIGNS

High Body Temperature (103° or higher)

Red and hot skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache, dizziness, nausea, fainting

If any of these symptoms become serious, the CDC suggests to call 9-1-1 right away as heat stroke is a serious illness. This may pair with heat exhaustion, sunburn, heat cramps, and a heat rash.

WHAT TO DO

Get to a shaded area. Under a tree or behind a building is good. An air conditioned facility is even better.

Immerse the person in cool water or cover them with ice packs. Use a cool shower or a garden hose.

Get the body temperature down to at least 101°-102°F

Seek medical attention if necessary

No AC? I've been there. I put together a two-minute video on tips to stay cool with a fan and some smart manipulation of air in/around the home. @News_8 #heat #heatwave https://t.co/4xblWNROWx — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) July 8, 2020

Air conditioning is one of the best ways we can get away from the heat and it can significantly help reduce the threat of a heat illness. Many public spaces have air conditioning and will help keep the body temperature regulated. If you are at home without air conditioning, there are ways to keep cool with just a fan.