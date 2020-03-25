Fog Defined: Low-level clouds can cause major impacts

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Fog Defined: Low-level clouds can cause major impacts

Weather Glossary

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fog is as simple as a cloud at the surface, yet it can rapidly reduce visibility and cause accidents. Frozen fog can build on vehicles and surfaces. We get fog as the air becomes completely saturated at the surface. There are several ways this can happen. Have you seen fog recently? Do you have any pictures? Feel free to share them by tagging our News 8 meteorologists on twitter.

Advection Fog: Warm, moist air moves over a cold surface. This is most commonly seen around San Francisco as warmer air moves over the cold waters of the bay. In that case it can also be called steam fog. This fog can cause delays of flights in and out of the San Francisco airport.

Courtesy: NWS

Radiation Fog: This happens from radiational cooling, a phenomena that happens under clear skies, light winds, and can get a boost from a light snow pack. Temperatures fall until they hit the dew point, water droplets condense and fog is formed. This is one of the more common ones we see on a cool Rochester morning.

Courtesy: NWS

Steam Fog: This happens when very cold air moves over a warmer body of water and water vapor from that warm source in the air condenses and forms fog. This can often happen over the Finger Lakes in fall and early winter.

Upslope Fog: Cooler air can pool at the base of valleys and drop the temperature down to the saturation or dew point. If there is enough water vapor already in place, fog can form. This can create difficult driving conditions as visibility can rapidly deteriorate over a short distance.

Dense Fog Advisory: This is issued by the local NWS Office (in Rochester’s case this would be NWS Buffalo office). It will be issued when there is dense fog over a relatively large area that will reduce visibility down to a quarter mile or less. That will inherently cause concern when driving.

Freezing Fog Advisory: This is issued when there is fog in place and temperatures are below freezing. The fog can freeze on contact and cause slick conditions as well as the already reduced visibility.

  • Meteorologist James Gilbert

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss