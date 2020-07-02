Drought defined: how dry is too dry?

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – When you think of the word drought you may think of deserts and arid climates such as Arizona, New Mexico, and others across the U.S. Plains. But drought can occur in pretty much every part of the United States given the right conditions.

A drought is known as a period of unusually persistent, dry weather that lasts long enough to create issues with crops, ecosystems, and cause water supply shortages.

Did you know that there are 4 different ways drought can be defined?

Meteorological Drought:

This is the type of drought definition that we use as Meteorologists. When we talk about an area experiencing a drought, we’re talking about the departure of normal in how much precipitation an area is getting. This often depends on the climate of an area, so a drought in one place may not be considered a drought in another depending on their average annual rainfall.

Agricultural Drought:

This refers to when the amount of moisture in the soil no longer meets the needs of a particular crop. This can be problematic for farmers who are trying to grow certain crops and run into problems when the ground they’re growing them in has become abnormally dry.

Hydrological:

This occurs when water supply of both the surface and subsurface of the ground is below normal. This can affect water levels in lakes and smaller bodies of water, and dry out naturally occurring waterfalls.

Socioeconomic:

This refers to when water shortages start to affect people and their daily lives and can happen when water supplies run too low.

It’s not always black and white exactly how drought is measured and defined when considering how many factors affect drought and how vastly different our geographical distribution is across the entire U.S. However, there are indices that have been developed that are useful to determine the multiple scales of drought. Many of these such as the Palmer Drought Index, Palmer Hydrological Drought Index, and Standardized Precipitation Index are used by the U.S. Drought Monitor to put out an assessment on the current drought situation.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map that is updated weekly every Thursday morning by a number of federal agencies such as NOAA, the NWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center showing where drought is present in the U.S. Check out the current drought situation posted for July 2nd, 2020 below:

They take into account many variables such as weather patterns that include the cumulative weather patterns of previous months, groundwater levels, and overall precipitation including the supply and demand of rainwater for a given area.

The scale above is used to determine which area gets what color based on the “degree of drought” and are scaled by intensity. D0 is the least intense level and D4 is the most intense. According to the chart, D0 is not considered to be of official drought status, but it indicates an area that is experiencing abnormally dry conditions that could potentially turn into a drought in the future.

It’s important to note that this classification table shows the many ranges of dryness for each drought indicator. With that being said, certain areas are considered drier than others based on these indicators and don’t always line up. The final analysis then coincides with what the majority of the indicators show for that area. With so many variables affecting the status of drought-like conditions, this map is ideal for looking at the “big-picture” look over the U.S.

Shown below are the possible drought impacts for New York State based on the scale category:

IMPACTS

Often times when the ground has been dry for too long, it can increase our likelihood for flash flooding.

As odd as it may seem, our recent dry stretch could INCREASE our risk for flash flooding Saturday morning. How? Dry, compact ground doesn't absorb water very well. A sudden heavy downpour leaves the water nowhere to go, an ironic twist on how drought can make for worse floods. pic.twitter.com/iqefvsXLxi — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) June 26, 2020

It doesn’t take much more than a couple weeks of rain free skies to start having an effect on farmers and their crops, as well as metropolitan areas and drinking water levels. Serious issues can arise whether it be after a few months of lack of rainfall in more arid climates of the southwest U.S., or a few weeks over more rain-filled climates like us here in the northeast. Drought is different for every climate, and sometimes, sunny weather isn’t always the best weather.

Much of this information can be found from https://www.weather.gov/bmx/kidscorner_drought

To monitor the latest drought information across the country you can click on the links below:

https://www.weather.gov/mhx/Drought

https://www.weather.gov/ilm/drought