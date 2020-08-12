Downsloping Defined: A spike in temperatures from following the wind

Wind is air that moves horizontally… Most of the time. A west wind means air is blowing from the west. A north wind is air blowing from the north, etc. While this is important for forecasting, it is also important to study how air moves in the vertical. Rising motion generally means there is some sort of imbalance, like unusually cold air overhead. The air will generally seek equilibrium and rising air can result in precipitation. Sinking air can do the opposite and bring drier air. When it comes to downsloping, we need to talk about physics and how air is related to temperature, not necessarily precipitation.

The ideal gas law in meteorology is the equation of state. Pressure equals density (this can be also volume in other iterations) times a constant times temperature. That means pressure is directly related to density and temperature. Written out, the ideal gas law looks like this:

P= ρRT

P – Pressure in Pascals

ρ – Density in kg/m^3

R – Gas constant for dry air (287 J/(K*Kg))

T- Temperature in Kelvin

If you want to impress your friends, this is a good equation to memorize. A majority of the equations in meteorology have to deal with the ideal gas law. Let’s separate temperature from this equation. That would give us temperatures as a function of pressure over density. Generally speaking, when density is the same and the pressure increases, we should see the temperature go up. When pressure decreases, we should see temperature go down.

Now that we have the physics out of the way, it is important to remember that pressure generally decreases with height. The higher you are, the lower the pressure. It is also colder the higher you go. Something that is easy to notice when climbing or driving up a mountain. Your ears may ‘pop’ and it gets a bit colder.

While it may be colder at higher elevations, the pressure is also lower.

What happens when we start to get an ambient wind associated with either mountain ranges or just a general slope? This is when downsloping comes in. If we have a southwest wind at, lets say, 3,500 feet above sea level that is blowing northeast into an area that is only about 1,000 feet above sea level, the air will end up increasing in pressure locally without changing its density. That means the temperature will go up!

This phenomenon is known as downsloping and can often occur in Western New York. The Southern Tier is sitting around 86°F and Rochester is also at 86°F (20°C). A southerly wind can transport the air down in elevation. That air increases in pressure as it enters into Monroe County and heats up. Forecast models like the GFS can sometimes struggle with grasping this concept of downsloping. This can lead to temperatures across the Lake plains to be warmer than forecast.

Image courtesy Nation’s online

Downsloping occurs in many regions across the world and maybe most notably in California. The “Santa Ana Winds” originate in the dry and hot air masses inland and flow down to coastal southern California. These winds can be strong and extremely hot, bringing a major threat for wildfires. Learn more about these winds here.