Closings
Dew Point and Relative Humidity defined: Different ways of measuring moisture

Weather Glossary

The dew point, or dew point temperature is the temperature at which the air must cool in order to reach saturation. In other words, as soon as the air temperature drops to the dew point temperature, the air has cooled down enough to reach that saturated point to condense into tiny water droplets. This often creates fog or dew drops on plants during the early morning hours of the day when this phenomenon occurs.

This is different from relative humidity, which is defined as the ratio expressed as a percentage of the amount of atmospheric moisture in the air, relative to how much moisture the air can hold at a specific temperature. It is essentially a percentage of the amount of moisture the air can potentially hold at one time.

Dew point is a better way to measure how the air actually feels. A rule of thumb to follow is when the dew point is higher, the more moisture there is in the air and the muggier it feels. 

For example, you can have a temperature and dew point both at 30°F, and the air will have a 100% relative humidity, but it won’t feel humid outside. When you have a temperature of 80°F and dew point around 60°F the relative humidity will only be around 50%, but the air will feel much more uncomfortable.  

Meteorologists and other scientists will use dew point as a way of expressing how sticky or muggy it feels outside. The higher the dew point, the more humid the air feels and vice versa. Below is a rough guide on how the air will feel with certain dew point temperatures.

You will often see higher dew points when the air temperature is higher. This is because warmer air has the ability to hold more moisture than cold air. When the air is warmer, the air is filled with more energy and less likely to condense into a liquid, so the air can hold more of this moisture which we are able to feel on hot, muggy days.

There is an equation that can be used to calculate the dew point temperature using just a few variables. This is usually accurate with relative humidity values over 50%.

Td = T – ((100 – RH) / 5)

Td = dew point temperature (°C)

T = air temperature (°C)

RH = relative humidity (%)

You can convert the temperature from Celsius to Fahrenheit with this equation:

T(°F) = T(°C) x (9/5) + 32

..and voilà! You have calculated the dew point temperature.

