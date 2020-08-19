Cloud Index: Defining types of clouds and their unique characteristics

Want to get to know your cloud types? This index is the perfect place to find out which clouds are which. Clouds are typically sorted and identified by characteristics such as their height in the sky, texture, and the type of “weather” they do or do not produce. As lovers of the sky and what it can do, we’re constantly looking up and capturing our favorite cloud formations from the most basic, to the more unusual types.
This cloud index is composed of photos taken by us, your WROC Weather Team, with one exception on the more difficult to capture cloud types. First, we’ll look at the 10 basic cloud types:
Upper Level Clouds
Cirrus, Cirrocumulus, and Cirrostratus
This first group of clouds are the highest in the troposphere with the prefix “cirro” meaning “curl.” Cirrus clouds are thin and wispy in appearance that often look “hair-like.” They contain ice crystals that occasionally provide unique colors to the sky, and are typically white in appearance.
Mid-Level Clouds
Altocumulus, Altostratus, Nimbostratus
These clouds are considered to be mid-level clouds despite their prefix “alto” meaning “high.” They usually are composed mainly of water droplets and can take on many appearances. Altocumulus clouds are usually more white and patch-like while the others are much thicker and more gray in appearance.
Low-level clouds
Cumulus, Cumulonimbus, Stratocumulus, Stratus
The lowest forming clouds in the sky with a multitude of characteristics. These clouds are also composed of water droplets and are unique in that they can stretch vertically very high into the troposphere, while others remain lower and more flat.
There are come cloud types that are just too unique to fit into one specific category. Here are some of the more rare and unique types of clouds:
Mammatus clouds appear pouch-like and are often found on the underside of thunderstorm anvil clouds. They form by air that sinks instead of rises as it typically does to form clouds.
Shelf clouds form on the leading edge of thunderstorms. They form as a result of strong, cool air being pushed out ahead of the storm known as a a “gust front” as it meets warm, moist air to form the low lying cloud base.
Lenticular clouds are “lens-like” clouds that typically form downwind of a mountain, but sometimes form elsewhere when stable, moist air flows over something that disturbs the air such as turbulence or shear, ultimately forming its smooth, lens shape.
Cloud Iridescence is not as much a “cloud type” as it is an effect from a mix of sunlight and ice crystals within a cloud, typically cirrus. It’s a colorful, optical phenomenon that occurs as a result of diffraction as small water droplets or ice crystals scatter the sunlight to create the rainbow colors.
Wait too long and you’ll miss these short-lived Horseshoe Vortex cloud formations.. They form as a result of a rising cloud getting caught in rapid horizontal shear in the atmosphere where the conditions are just right. They’re also know to be a form of “fair weather funnel clouds.”
Fall Streak or Hole Punch clouds are very hard to spot, but are very cool to look at. They get their name from the hole or gap like appearance they take on when something disturbs the air such as a plane or other aircraft. They usually are found to occur in “alto” or “cirro” cumulus clouds.
Scud clouds can often be mistaken as funnel clouds for their ominous appearance, but are simply a type of fractus clouds that occur. They’re essentially cloud fragments that form as a result of warm, moist air rising into the atmosphere, and are known for their ragged and wispy appearance.
Wall clouds are “lowerings” from the base of a rotating thunderstorm called a supercell, and are associated with producing funnel clouds and tornadoes.
The Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud, or as Eric wanted to call it-the “crown” cloud, forms as a result of vertical shear instability. This occurs when air is moving at different speeds at increasing heights in the atmosphere, and disturbs the clouds to form these “tail-like” tops to them.
Sun Dogs are another example of an effect on clouds and sunlight. These rainbows in the sky form as a result of the diffraction of hexagonal ice crystals in cirrus clouds, usually found in concentrated patches at a 22 degree halo around the sun.
Crepuscular rays are shafts of light that form as the sun sets, and radiates from the position of the sun into the western sky.
Some TIPS on how to identify clouds and watch for rain HERE.
Want to share your cloud pictures with us? Share them with us on social media!
WxChristineG
JamesGilbertWx
EricSnitilWx
Wnywxguy