Bolt from the Blue Defined: The random nature of lightning

The name sounds exactly like it is.. a lightning bolt striking from blue skies. Seems impossible right? It’s actually a little more common than you think.

Lightning has the potential to strike even when you least expect it, which is why keeping safe during a thunderstorm is so important, and why you always hear us talking about storm and lightning safety during the summertime. We have a phrase for a particularly random group of lightning strikes that appear to come from thin air. It is indeed possible to have lightning strike without the presence of a storm directly over your head, and these strikes are known as “bolts from the blue.”

A “bolt from the blue” is a flash of lightning that strikes from a thunderstorm from cloud to ground, miles away from the parent or original storm. They typically come from the backside of the cloud with an electric change capable of traveling a very large distance away through clear, blue skies. Hence, these particularly random lightning strikes are appropriately named, “bolts from the blue.” They have been known to travel distances as far as 25 miles away from the storm.

This just goes to show that lightning can strike just about anywhere if there are any indications of thunderstorms around, despite the fact that there are blue skies overhead. Check out this radar snapshot from a seemingly quiet and sunny, summer afternoon over Cattaraugus county not too far from us:

Radar from July 23rd, 2020 at 3:53 PM.

Do you see the lightning bolt circled in purple? This is a perfect example of a bolt from the blue. What’s really neat about this strike is that it occurred roughly 40-50 miles away from any potential storm that could have sparked this.

Lightning is one of the major causes of storm related deaths in the United States according to NOAA, and according to NWS storm data from 1989-2018, the US has averaged nearly 43 lightning fatalities per year over the last 30 years. The odds of being struck by lightning in an 80 year lifetime are roughly 1 in 15,300, but would you want to be that one?

“Bolts from the blue” can strike 10-15 miles from the thunderstorm. When thunder roars, go indoors. pic.twitter.com/argwXlaSqe — National Weather Service (@NWS) May 30, 2016

When thunderstorms are around, there is no real safe place to be outside. You know the saying all too well, “when thunder roars go indoors.” All too often people will wait too long before heading inside for safety during a thunderstorm, and leads to unfortunate lightning fatalities across the United States. We don’t just say it because it rhymes, but because it could potentially save your life.

Want to know more about lightning formation and safety? Click HERE for more!

Lightning is still a very random and widely difficult phenomenon to predict. There is still a lot that scientists don’t know about the nature of their strong strikes. Predicting exactly where a bolt will ultimately strike is still nearly impossible to do. Even though the advance of science has improved our methods dramatically in our understanding of storms that are likely to produce lightning, it is still not down to an exact science.

Here are some other examples of bolts from the blue.

GIF of “bolt from the blue” using KBUF radar from RadarScope