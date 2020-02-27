Blizzard defined: The most extreme of winter warnings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blizzard warnings are the most extreme of winter warnings. They cause extremely difficult travel and can result in rapid accumulations, but that is not one of their criteria.

The word “Blizzard” can also be the name to help remember certain storms, like the Blizzard of ’77.

The National Weather Service (NWS) can issue both a Blizzard Watch and a Blizzard Warning. The former means the conditions are right for a blizzard, and the latter means blizzard conditions are expected.