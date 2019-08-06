Weather Glossary

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Fire damages apartments, clothing store in Ontario
Top Stories
Doctor helps us understand the threat of Coronavirus
Video
Blizzard defined: The most extreme of winter warnings
US economy grew at 2.1% rate in Q4 but virus threat looms
Scars of violence haunt India’s capital after deadly riots
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Map Center
Weather Extras
Almanac
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Thomas holds on late for sectional win; Big early run carries East
Video
Top Stories
Amerks nab point with late goal, but lose in shootout
Victor, Fairport hockey advance to Class A sectional championship
Video
Northstar senior defies the odds on basketball team despite prosthetic leg
Video
Knighthawks ready to honor veterans with Military Appreciation Night this Saturday
Video
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Doctor helps us understand the threat of Coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Strong winds and snow today, tricky travel at best
Video
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 27
Video
MCSO asks for help searching for missing teen
Video
Girl Scout Cookies are coming this way
Video
Coronavirus takes a hit at the global and economy
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Coronavirus
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
The Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Be Inspired
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Ask The Experts
Black History Month
First Responders Spotlight
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
23
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Albion Central
1
of
/
23
Closings
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
2
of
/
23
Closings
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
3
of
/
23
Closings
Attica Central
4
of
/
23
Closings
Batavia City Schools
5
of
/
23
Closings
Byron-Bergen
6
of
/
23
Closings
Castile Christian Academy
7
of
/
23
Closings
Girl Scouts-Batavia Ser. Ctr.
8
of
/
23
Closings
Hilltop Ind.-Wyo. Co.
9
of
/
23
Closings
Literacy West NY-Batavia
10
of
/
23
Closings
Literacy West NY-Belmont
11
of
/
23
Closings
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
12
of
/
23
Closings
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
13
of
/
23
Closings
Medina Central
14
of
/
23
Closings
Notre Dame H.S.(Batavia)
15
of
/
23
Closings
Orleans Co. Christian
16
of
/
23
Closings
Perry Central
17
of
/
23
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
18
of
/
23
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
19
of
/
23
Closings
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
20
of
/
23
Closings
Warsaw Central
21
of
/
23
Closings
Warsaw Head Start
22
of
/
23
Closings
Wyoming Central
23
of
/
23
Weather Glossary
Blizzard defined: The most extreme of winter warnings
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Strong winds and snow today, tricky travel at best
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss