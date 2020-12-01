Winter is coming; is your car ready? Here are the steps you need to take

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – While some items like a first aid kit and a flashlight are important to always have in your car, there are some items that are a must to survive a Rochester winter. Meteorologist James Gilbert explains what you need, how to check if your tires are ready, and more in this how-to video.
We go through the same process every year, yet it is important to check that we are prepared before the snow sneaks up on us. Below is a list of items that AAA recommends to have in your vehicle: