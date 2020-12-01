Winter is coming; is your car ready? Here are the steps you need to take

Every year, the WROC weather team huddles together and pours over available data as we try to come up with a Winter outlook. Truth be told, long range seasonal outlooks tend to have a poor degree of accuracy. Think of it like this, it's difficult enough to know what the weather is going to be like a week from now, let alone 5 months from now. So why bother? Every Winter, we're able to look back and see if Mother Nature had left us any "clues" as to how things were going to play out. More times than not, we're able to go back and find a few of these bread crumbs and hope to use them in the future.

There are some bread crumbs for this Winter. The biggest one is La Nina. It's a cooling of Pacific equatorial waters (the opposite of the more well-known El Nino). While that water is a long way from WNY, it has an effect on the overall pattern that eventually affects us. La Nina Winters tend to feature a rather active storm track across WNY. This means we see a good amount of passing storm systems, of which will be producing precipitation. That much we know. What we don't know is what the exact track of these storms will be each time they zip on by. Westerly tracks tend to produce more rain. Tracks overhead are a mixed bag and tracks to the southeast will be bigger snow makers. No way of telling what each storm is going to do, but the fact we'll have more of them around is important.