Winter in Rochester so far: Only one single digit night with few & far between flakes

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The story in weather has been revolving around both the snow and cold the past several days. Snow totals have been slowly but surely piling up across Western New York, and a few inches here and a few inches there can really start to add up. As far as Rochester goes, although the numbers aren’t hugely impressive, we’ve still managed to scrape at least an inch or more with almost each burst of snow with higher totals found locally elsewhere. It can be tricky where lake bands decide to dump the most snow with both placement, moisture content, and cloud temperatures playing a critical role, but we’re surely no stranger to the wacky nature of lake effect around here.

Snow accumulation over the past 7 days at the Rochester Airport

Rochester currently sits at about 29.4″ of snow in total as of early Friday morning and still counting, which is -25.4″ below average.

Colder nights have arrived

Besides falling below average in snow, we’ve spent most of winter seeing relatively warm temperatures; both during the day and night. Check out the latest stats on how winter is going so far…

The coldest air of the season has already made its arrival, and we’re stuck right in the middle of it as temperatures were sent from the 30s into the teens and single digits for the first time this season.

The coldest morning in Rochester so far is 9° recorded this past Monday the 25th, which is the ONLY low temperature we’ve had in the single digits to occur all winter. According to data from scacis.rcc-acis.org, the 30 year rolling average for nights typically spent in the single digits in Rochester from December 1st up to this point is 8. We’ve spent 10 nights in the teens with the average for that being 24. This means that this winter has seen a big pull back in cold air, which comes to no surprise as how mild the winter has been.

Can you remember the last time we had a HIGH temperature for a day in the teens here in #ROC? Yeah, neither could I. So I looked it up. Valentine's Day 2020! #ROC pic.twitter.com/P0jl1k9RHO — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) January 29, 2021

Any signs of “warmth” returning?

There is light at the end of the cold tunnel folks! We have good odds we'll finally break the freezing mark by next week, and we may even get close to 40 degrees come next Friday. It's not the warmest, but it will feel like a vast improvement from where we are now. pic.twitter.com/xWFlaafslU — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) January 29, 2021

Good news! If you haven’t been a fan of how cold we’ve been, it looks likely we’ll be able to see temperatures rise back into the 30s by the middle of next week. We may even see the 40s come next Friday. According to the CPC 6-10 day temperature outlook, we’ve got great odds of an incoming warming trend.

The fun thing about changing temperatures like that is it usually comes with a brief change in weather. That means an incoming storm system may bring a mix of rain and snow along with the brief warm up, but what comes up must come down. Winter is still here, and it’s surely not done with us yet.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory