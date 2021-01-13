Wind may become a factor during the Buffalo Bills playoff game Saturday in Orchard Park

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The vast majority of fans will be watching the Buffalo Bills from home, but those lucky few thousand fans will need to bundle up for a cold night with snow showers around. The question remains on whether or not we see significant snowfall Saturday evening and how winds will shape up.

Both the Euro & GFS continue to loosely suggest snowflakes will fly in the vicinity of Orchard Park Saturday night. No real indications of anything significant, but it'd be a nice touch considering it's January in Buffalo. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QJA4QRocxh — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 13, 2021

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm in Orchard Park, a few miles southeast of Buffalo. See the game breakdown here. We know with confidence that a large storm system coming down from the Pacific Northwest will stall somewhere in the Great Lakes and push a cold front through Western New York Friday night into Saturday. That will likely create some rain and snow showers during this period. The storm quickly moves into the Northeast Saturday morning.

Temperatures around game time should firmly be in the 20s. The low pressure placement will be somewhere over Maine. That means there will not be any significant moisture in place for area-wide snow showers, but there may be a bit of lake effect, which depends on wind direction and cold air. The cold is in place, but winds will not likely be favorable for any significant lake-effect snow bands to set up.

This is the GFS model output from Wednesday morning forecasting a low in northern Maine on Saturday night.

Winds are forecast to be out of the northwest, which would not support any significant lake effect in Orchard Park (The ideal direction for snow at the stadium would be southwest). Regardless, enough leftover moisture will likely support snow showers during the game.

WIND FORECAST

While precipitation and cold impacts all players, the wind impacts the kickers and the quarterbacks most as strong winds can drastically change the flight of the ball. Winds will ramp up based on the strength of the low and our proximity to the center. It looks like winds will be coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

The storm is forecast to strengthen Saturday night and that could mean winds pick up throughout the game. Gusts will climb near 20 mph by the second half, which is right on the threshold of starting to have an impact on field goals, punting, and kickoffs. Josh Allen’s spiral is less likely to see any effect at this wind speed, but if gusts push closer to 30 mph, it may start to impact the passing game.