7:00PM UPDATE: Snow is filling in across the region. Once it starts snowing around Rochester it may not stop through the overnight. Expect quiet weather closer to Wyoming County while heavy snow falls closer to Wayne County.

4:00PM UPDATE: Many areas across Western New York saw a half inch of sleet through the morning and early afternoon. Drier air is moving in and this is the break expected to last over the next few hours. There will still be light precipitation falling likely as ice pellets, but no significant accumulation expected until later this evening.