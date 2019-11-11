Weather records expected to be broken with this snowstorm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are several records that will need to be watched in Rochester with this Veterans Day snowstorm.

All data is from the Rochester Airport and one of the most likely records to be broken will be the snowfall for Monday. The record is 5.2″ set in 1991 and the forecast is for 6″+ through midnight.

The next few records to be considered will be the high temperatures.

National Weather Service in Buffalo keeps track of the lowest high temperatures for a day, and Tuesday will likely be broken.

The high will occur at 12:01 am and temperatures will continue to drop from there and remain in the 20s for the entire day. Wednesday will be bitter cold, but the afternoon high looks safe.

The third record to consider will be the record low temperatures. These are the most intense as we could see three nights that will go within a few degrees with the forecast overnight low Tuesday into Wednesday already expected to break the record.

Remember that these overnight lows will be accompanied with some wind and that means wind chills for some on these mornings will be in the single digits!

Get ready for brutal cold and likely a record setting storm.

-Meteorologist James Gilbert