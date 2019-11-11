Veterans Day snowstorm: What you need to know

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire area. The forecast continues to warn for a high impact snow event.

Be prepared for snow starting early Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday morning with big impacts on travel. Snow will start to fall early on Veterans Day with little impact. In fact, most roads will be snow free for the first part of the day. The storm system will ramp up through Monday evening and that is when some of the heaviest snow will fall. Below is forecast radar Monday evening:

Driving will be difficult with reduced visibility and depending on how efficient the plows can be on roads there will be snow on all roads across Western New York.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight into Tuesday with snowfall rates nearing 1″ per hour.

The record for snowfall on November 11 is 5.2″ – This will likely be broken Monday. Forecast for the entire storm will near 10″ for many with some isolated areas south of the thruway seeing a foot or more of snow by Tuesday Morning.

TIMING:

MONDAY 5AM-9AM: Snow begins to fall. No real issues with travel. Only a trace accumulation.

9AM-2PM: Snow ramps up and overspreads the area. An inch or two accumulation expected.

2PM-6PM: Heavier snow starts to develop and build up. Reduced visibility and snow on untreated roads.

6PM-2AM: Heaviest snow falls during this period with the potential for snowfall rates nearing 1″ per hour. Low visibility and difficult travel conditions.

TUESDAY 2AM-6AM: Storm starts to weaken and exit the area. The wind ramps up. Only a few extra inches of accumulation.

6AM-NOON: Windy with blowing snow. Reduced visibility at times but no more widespread accumulation expected. A few locations may pick up on 2-4″ more.