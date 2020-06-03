Tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal

We are taking a trip to the tropics with the latest information regarding Tropical Storm Cristobal. For those of you with family or those traveling to parts of the southern US around the coast of Texas and Louisiana, here are some things to know about this storm system.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the currents of Tropical Storm Cristobal as of around 1 pm EDT on Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 are as follows:

Sustained Maximum Winds at 45 knots (~50 mph)

Maximum Central Pressure of 996 millibars

Moving south-southeast at 3 knots (3 mph)

Cristobal made landfall over Central America this morning around 9:30 am EST with wind speeds around 50 knots (~60 mph). Since it has made landfall, this system is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression by tomorrow. However, as it starts to make its way over the Gulf of Mexico it is expected to then strengthen a bit, but south westerly shear will keep it at bay and from rapidly intensifying.

Longwave infrared imagery from Tropical Storm Cristobal courtesy of Tropical Tidbits.

Quick Fact: Tropical systems and hurricanes thrive in environments with less shear and warm ocean waters to help fuel its course. The more shear that’s present, the more likely the storm system is to be ripped apart.

This storm has already brought significant flooding to portions of Central America and Mexico, and will ultimately pose a flooding threat for portions of the southern US given its current forecasted trajectory. Any additional rainfall from this storm could cause life threatening flash flood situations as well as mudslides.

Cristobal is forecast to continue northward over the Gulf this weekend bringing the risk for storm surge, heavy rains, and high winds to portions of Texas, Louisiana, and the Florida panhandle into early next week.

The above photo shows the cone of uncertainty regarding the probable path of Cristobal over the next several days. It’s important to note that effects from the storm system can be felt outside of the outlined cone as it does not show the exact size and extent of the storm. The exact location, timing, and strength of Cristobal’s impact to the southern US is still uncertain at this time. It will be important to monitor Cristobal’s evolution over the next several days to get a better idea of what it will bring to us here in the US.

Here are the official names for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season. Interestingly enough the first storm of the season Arthur, actually occurred in May prior to the official start of Hurricane season which runs from June 1st through November 30th.

Could us here in WNY potentially see remnants from this tropical system? Some models do have hints of Cristobal as a low pressure system leaving remnants of rain over us by sometime next week, but it’s too early to tell for sure exactly how this storm will evolve.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory