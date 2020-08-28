Thursday’s severe storms recap: A forecast well done

Check out our team coverage from both the studio and on the road as Thursday’s severe weather unfolded in the video clip above.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Yesterday, our WROC Weather Team prepared for an active weather day across WNY as we anticipated to see more than just your garden variety thunderstorms…

KABOOM: Nasty Storm has fired just south of our station. pic.twitter.com/fsHCA8tIOc — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) August 27, 2020

…from severe thunderstorm warnings to flash flood warnings, we saw them both as much of the viewing area saw a good deal of flooding rains, large hail, and minor wind damage form the storms that rolled through yesterday afternoon.

Here’s just how active it was across much of New York State as a line of storms raced southeast across the region.

Overview

The stage was set and the atmosphere was primed with hot, muggy air in place; perfect to produce torrential downpours, gusty winds, and just enough lift and spin to raise an eyebrow at the potential for an isolated tornado. Luckily we did NOT get any confirmed reports of a tornado or even a funnel, but some of the storms did have enough broad rotation in them for us to keep a close watch on them.

For a while the early afternoon rolled around and by about 1 PM with nothing but a drop on radar, it seemed as if nothing would happen. But we knew it was only a matter of time before our radar lit up with showers and storms. Our atmosphere was a powder keg just waiting to go off, and we were waiting for strong to severe storms to quickly overspread the region…

…and then the storms began to pop one by one.

At 1:32 PM our radar went form looking like this…

…to looking like this about 1 hour later.

By approximately 2:30 PM we had our first severe thunderstorm warning of the day, and we knew it wouldn’t be long for more to come.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, and Wyoming counties. This storm is capable of producing 60+ mph wind gusts, up to 1 inch hail, and heavy rain. Best to seek shelter as soon as you can. pic.twitter.com/rDXDjpxEGV — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) August 27, 2020

One right after the other severe thunderstorm warnings began to fill in at least some portions of almost every county in the viewing area from Batavia and Wyoming, through Geneseo and Victor to Geneva, all across the thruway south.

Although the bulk of the showers and strong storms didn’t touch much of those across Rochester and the lakeshore, for those south of the thruway it was a different story:

Satellite & Radar Loop with Hail and Wind Damage Reports

Yesterday’s severe weather day was one of the more active days we’ve seen all season with a total of 11 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and 2 Flash Flood Warnings.

The main headline with these storms ended up being the torrential rains that brought significant rain totals to parts of the area, which ultimately lined up with the location of the flash flood warnings. Check out the rain totals from yesterday in your area below:

Besides the flooding rains, there was even a report of 2″ inch hail in Livonia, NY. That’s about the size of an egg, or a lime as Josh Nichols said below:

Overall it was majorly a, “along the thruway and south event,” with them seeing the strongest impacts, but it was still a spot on forecast we had our sights on from the day before.

We anticipated our severe threats to be possible anywhere, but the moderate risk remained south of the thruway, and it lines up perfectly with the reports.

I have to say, I'm quite proud of our weather team. The image on the left was our forecast issued more than 24 hours ago. The image on the right shows actual storm reports of wind damage/hail/flooding. Pretty darn accurate if you ask me. @wnywxguy @JamesGilbertWX @WxChristineG pic.twitter.com/CiGBkRJ2tb — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) August 27, 2020

Thankfully the damage and flooding could have been much worse, but there was still a good deal of ponding on roads, flooding in low lying areas, and trees and power lines down in spots that got the worst end of the deal.

In situations like this we like to ensure as many people as possible are informed about the latest severe weather updates, so we can keep you as safe as possible when the weather strikes in an event just like this.

When there's severe weather in your area, our WROC Weather Team has you covered.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory