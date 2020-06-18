The #ShowYourStripes campaign: talking about climate change

Today marks the 3rd annual #ShowYourStripes campaign where meteorologists and scientists around the world unite to spread the word on our warming planet using the hashtag #ShowYourStripes and #MetsUnite to get the conversation going on social media. You may or may not have seen these hashtags floating around with an image like the one below while on Twitter or Facebook, but the hashtag is about more than the colorful graphic; t’s about the message behind it.

2020 is on track to be one of the warmest years on record for the planet.



The change in temperature is clear wherever you live.



Today, #ShowYourStripes to start conversations about climate change.



Find your country or region’s stripes and be creative! https://t.co/dWjW3yjVPT pic.twitter.com/j8wQbINeVa — Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) June 18, 2020

The design behind the warming stripes was created by climate scientist and professor Ed Hawkins using data from the Berkeley Earth temperature data set. All the colored stripes represent the annual temperature anomalies, or differences from the long term average (blue meaning below normal and red above normal) over each year, with each stripe showing the temperature averaged over the entire year.

The graphic is meant to be as simple as possible while making a bold statement at the same time, that the stripes turning from blue to red show the overall rise in temperatures across the planet. This blue to red visual has inspired many communities already and are being used by scientists and meteorologists to communicate the science of climate change across the globe.

It’s important to note the difference between weather and climate. Weather is referred to as changes in the short term or day to day weather, where climate describes what the average weather is like over a specific area over a long period of time. Even though one year on average is cooler, the overall climate for an area could actually be gradually warming over time with each passing year.

This year the 2019 stripe was added to the group as the world’s second hottest year on record according to global temperature data from NOAA and NASA. The world also had its warmest May on record.

Warming stripes for New York State from 1895 to 2019

Just by looking at the trend, you can see that the 2010’s was the warmest decade on record in the global temperature trend shown at the very top.

Check out the state of New York’s warming stripes. They even have stripes for Rochester!

Warming stripes for Rochester, NY from 1872 to 2019.

You can check out other city’s and regions’ warming stripes by going to showyourstripes.info