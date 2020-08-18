The coldest day since June is possible Wednesday

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The massive blast of cold air that is on our doorsteps Tuesday will send temperatures plummeting both overnight and into Wednesday morning. The cold air aloft was so cold that it even triggered lake-effect rain showers as well as waterspouts. It will continue to pour across Rochester and send overnight lows into the 50s to start Wednesday morning. The afternoon highs though will be most impressive with temperatures spending most of the day in the 60s, seen above in one of our in-house models for temperature. Below is forecast temperature anomalies about 1.5 miles up (850mb).

Red is warmer than average and blue is colder than average. Most of the eastern half of the continental United States is below average, including Rochester Wednesday.

Putting this into perspective for the season, the coldest day in August was the fifth where we were 75°/58°F. July was anything but cold, and June finished warm but did have a cold stretch noted below.

Note the highlighted area was the coolest stretch we’ve seen so far in meteorological summer (June-July-August). 41° on the 14th tied a record for cold overnight lows.

We can confidently say this will be some of the coldest daytime air we’ve felt in over two months. For many, this will be a welcome relief and a break for the air conditioner. For others that want to hold onto summer heat longer, it will return by Friday and into the weekend.