The “cloudiest”, clear day you’ll see in Rochester…

Our seemingly sunny day has actually been a bit more milky than it was bright and blue. Have you noticed this haze over our sun the past couple of days?

It may not be affecting our air quality, but it’s certainly had an impact on the forecast in ways we don’t see too often here in western New York. Meteorologist Christine Gregory talks briefly about the haze and what it looks like here at the News 8 studio in the video clip above.

MORE about the effects of the wildfires here: Haze continues to blanket Rochester skies: Why this brightens our sunrise and sunset

