The 70° days are gone (for now) and so is daylight

Time for a reality check.

We’re now getting to that turning point of the year where the days keep getting shorter and the temperatures are getting even colder and STAYING cold. After a record warm Friday, a strong cold front sent us back to reality with temperatures plummeting back into the 40s and 50s, and at this point the chances of seeing anything warmer than 70 degrees is very slim.

Wow. It's now Saturday afternoon, and just 24 hours ago temperatures were more than 30 degrees warmer than they are now. This might be the largest temperature change we've seen in a while. Gotta love those strong fall fronts! pic.twitter.com/hqHbxQSGrO — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) October 24, 2020

Besides the cooler temperatures, as we near the end of October our days are continuing to get shorter by the minute and we are on our way to a drastic change in daylight we like to call, the end of Daylight Saving Time. I realize this must be a pretty bleak reality check, but I did warn you it was coming. Here’s a glance of what 5:00 PM will look like; holiday edition!

In nearly one week, on November 1st at 2:00 a.m., we will be turning back our clocks an hour to 1:00 a.m., which means our sun will set nearly an entire hour earlier than it did on Halloween. On the bright side, we’ll get an extra hour of sleep over the weekend, and our mornings will be a little bit brighter.

Right now we are officially one day past the average time we typically see flakes fly here in Rochester, so we’re just about over due to see some snow. When will we see some? There aren’t any significant signs of any decent snow to sound any alarms over, but could we see some wet flakes mixing in higher elevations before the month ends? I won’t completely rule it out.

More end of October highlights:

Even though we’re losing daylight now, just remember there are less than 60 days to go before we start gaining daylight again!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory