The 2020 Guide to fall foliage in the Greater Rochester region

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Autumn is around the corner and the trees are already responding with their show of support for the cold season. With the smell of pumpkin spice latte’s in the air, here is a comprehensive guide on tracking the leaf color as well as where to go for good fall color.

Find a map with the forecast of when the leaves will change here.

Below is a list of where there are some notoriously good places to see the leaves in their vibrant fall colors. The good part is that everyhwere you go there will likely be some color. Any park should bring joy to your eyes with the vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges that accompany every fall season. Each season is different based on temperature variances as well as precipitation, but every season will bring beauty in its own way. In no way is the below list comprehensive and is offered to be used simply as a guide to where many can go to enjoy the foliage.

WHERE TO GO FOR THE BEST FALL FOLIAGE

ROCHESTER/MONROE COUNTY:

Cobb’s Hill – WIth arguably the best view of downtown Rochester, the top of Cobb’s hill is a classic fall foliage spot. The view of Rochester is surrounded by trees that fill a camera with reds, yellows, and oranges. Mt. Hope Cemetery – The first municipal cemetery in the United States, Mt. Hope is home to Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony among more than 350,000 people. Nearly 200 acres of landscaping twists and turns make this cemetery a must for any leaf peeper. Highland Park – Not only known for the lilacs, Highland features plenty to see during autumn. Ellison Park – One of the best dog parks in Rochester and Monroe County, Ellison Park is a great spot to spread out and enjoy nature. Turning Point Park – A great view of the Genesee River just before it meets Lake Ontario with easily accessible boardwalks along the river. Genesee Valley Park – A park that surrounds much of the Genesee River, there is a golf course, baseball fields, walking paths, and more. Mendon Ponds Park – The most expansive park in Monroe County, be surprised if you don’t see any deer or wildlife. Honorable Mention – Webster Park, Charlotte, Hamlin, Black Creek Park, The Canal, Powder Mills Park

WAYNE COUNTY:

Lake Road – The drive along Lake Road is beautiful any time of year, but with fall colors and apple orchards as far as the eye can see, it is a beautiful stretch of road. Sodus Bay/Sodus Point – A great spot to not only enjoy the Lake Ontario views, but soak in the tree color and grab something to eat at a local Restaurant. Chimney Bluffs State Park – Galen Wildlife Management Area (Marengo Marsh) – A lot of convenient hiking trails to enjoy nature.

ONTARIO/YATES COUNTY:

Finger Lakes – Canadice, Honeoye, Canandaigua, Keuka Lake, and all the others are beautiful in their own right. That makes this region that much more special during autumn. Bonus site with driving tours here. Ontario Beach Park – Located on the eastern side of Canandaigua Lake, this spot as great views. Grimes Glen – Near downtown Naples, Grimes Glen is a county park that is well maintained and features plenty of leaf peeping opportunities. Canandaigua – The town is surrounded by large trees that blossom with color in autumn with Canandaigua Lake as a backdrop. Geneva – The city lights up with color as the trees change with the backdrop of Seneca Lake. Keuka Park – South of Penn Yan on Keuka Lake, there is a gorgeous view the lake as well as surrounding foliage. Wineries – Without singling out one specific spot, many wineries are great places to enjoy some local drink while seeing the foliage.

LIVINGSTON/WYOMING COUNTY: